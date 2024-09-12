NS government unanimously passes Unifor-backed NSNDP bill to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - In an historic move, the Nova Scotia government has taken a leadership role in the awareness and prevention of intimate partner violence (IPV) declaring IPV an epidemic. The passing of legislation the same day it was tabled is both a symbolic and tangible demonstration of the ability of government to focus fully to protect and support Nova Scotians.

"I will never forget this day," said Murray. "We know this is a single step, but it is a bold one ... "

"Every other province and territory across Canada should be looking at what the Nova Scotia legislature did today and follow their lead," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "No more studies, no more retraumatizing survivors, no more delays – we have done all that over decades. Now, it's time to move forward and act to end the violence."

Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray and Unifor members led the push for this legislation, asking to meet with party leaders in the Atlantic region and urge them to follow Ontario's lead, where the bill to declare IPV an epidemic has passed second reading.

The NSNDP were the first to agree to a meeting and promised swift action.

Murray attended the legislature with union members today to support the NSNDP in tabling the legislation. When the Unifor group left the gallery to thank NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender and her team for responding to concerns raised by Unifor in prior meetings on IPV, they heard Premier Tim Houston expressing to reporters that he was not convinced the legislation was necessary.

Premier Houston then stopped to speak with the Unifor delegation in the hallway of the legislature.

"The discussion we had with the Premier in that hallway may have been what caused him to take a second look at the bill and reconsider the timeline and approach," said Murray. "We told him that as a union we hear the personal stories of those facing violence, and shared the experiences of members who tell us that their workplace is the only place they feel safe."

The Unifor group was then approached by NS Liberal leader Zach Churchill who also sat with them to ask about the bill and why the union was calling on government to declare IPV an epidemic.

The delegation stayed to watch Question Period and then made way to leave.

"When we thought we were done for the day, our group left the gallery and were saying our goodbyes in the driveway of the Legislature when the Premier ran outside to stop us, asking us to return to the gallery," said Murray. "He told us he considered what we had shared with him, he reviewed the bill, and that the House was going to unanimously and immediately pass the legislation."

The Unifor delegation returned to the gallery as tissues were passed around to those in the gallery and to members on the floor, the Speaker called First Reading, Second Reading, and then moved to bypass Law Amendments.

"I will never forget this day," said Murray. "We know this is a single step, but it is a bold one and it means so much to the 30% of Nova Scotians who have faced intimate partner violence. It will mean so much to survivors and families across the country to see this government take this decisive, unanimous action."

Koren Beaman is the Chair of the Atlantic Regional Council Women's Committee, and a Unifor Women's Advocate at the Halifax Shipyard where she has worked as a Unifor MWF Local 1 member for nearly 23 years. Koren was recognized in the Legislature by her MLA, NSNDP's Susan LeBlanc, for her work supporting women, connecting them with shelters and transition housing, and advocating and winning paid domestic violence leave.

"I was in tears watching everyone stand in support of this bill this afternoon, and, while this is personal for me, it makes me emotional because this will give people hope," said Beaman. "There are so many people struggling and feeling like there is no escape. Shelters are full and turning people away, there's a housing crisis, and there can be a long wait to receive support or help to escape the violence. But today they can know that every MLA recognizes the problem and they committed to work together to address it."

Unifor has requested meetings with every premier in the Atlantic provinces and is advocating across the country for governments to declare IPV an epidemic so they can allocate the time and resources to prevent violence and to support survivors.

Unifor members and leaders from across Canada have called Murray to share how proud they are of her leadership, and the power of her and Beaman's advocacy work.

"We are thankful for Claudia and her team of dedicated MLAs who tabled the bill, and thankful to the NS Liberals and the PCs for responding with their full support. Today, we are celebrating," said Murray.

The Unifor Women's Advocate program is an internationally-recognized program that trains members to support their colleagues in the workplace, connect them with community supports, and address issues of harassment and violence at work and at home.

In 2018, Unifor members advocated for – and won – paid domestic violence leave that was adopted across the Atlantic provinces, and across the country.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

