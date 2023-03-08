NPower Canada achieves gender parity in participants launched into meaningful and sustainable tech careers

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - On this International Women's Day, NPower Canada is proud to announce that it has achieved gender parity in the job-seekers it serves.This achievement is a testament to the organization's commitment to providing underserved groups, such as women, with access to digital education and tools required to find success in today's economy and empowering them to pursue careers in the tech sector.

NPower Canada is a non-profit organization launching underserved job-seekers into meaningful and sustainable careers in technology, through their holistic workforce development program. Since 2014, NPower Canada has enrolled more than 3385 women into their programs, helping to address gender inequality in tech and get more women in the sector.

In Canada, only 23% of tech roles are occupied by women (Statistics Canada), although women make up almost half of working-age Canadians. NPower Canada is committed to increasing the diversity of talent in Canada, providing women with opportunities to gain the skills, industry certifications, and access to roles in the digital economy, and providing organizations with an untapped pool of talent that can improve their performance. From 2021 to 2022, NPower Canada was able to increase the proportion of women in their programs from 41% to 51%, reaching gender parity.

"We are thrilled to be able to share this important achievement on International Women's Day," said Julia Blackburn, CEO of NPower Canada. "We believe that everyone deserves access to the opportunities that technology provides, and we are committed to ensuring that women have a seat at the table. By achieving gender parity in our programs, we are helping to create a more inclusive and equitable tech sector."

Advancing gender equality in the context of recovering from a global crisis that disproportionately affected women is one of the challenges facing our economy. This year's International Women's Day theme, DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality, reminds us of the need to create equitable and inclusive digital education to promote gender equality.

Olena K., who graduated from our program in Nova Scotia in December 2022, is grateful for the support she received through NPower Canada that empowered her to pursue a tech career in Canada after arriving as a refugee with her family from the Ukraine.

"I never thought I would [experience] a war, and a loss of everything, and still be able to start my life from scratch, especially in the tech industry. I want to encourage all women on this International Women's Day; nothing is impossible, and if you have a willingness or a dream, you can succeed," shared Olena.

Olena now works as a Financial Clerk in the Town of Berwick, and wants to continue learning about tech to one day become a Data Analyst.

NPower Canada looks forward to continuing to support women like Olena to achieve their career dreams, to push employers to leverage untapped pools of talent, and work towards a more diverse and equitable Canadian economy.

To read this press release in French, please visit: https://parcourstech.ca/parite-des-sexes/ .

