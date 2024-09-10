Government of British Columbia and DIGITAL continue partnership to support the launch of 1,800 job seekers into tech careers through NPower Canada's Tech Workforce Development Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of British Columbia announced the continuation of its partnership with NPower Canada, Microsoft Canada, and CIBC to expand the Canadian Tech Talent Accelerator (CTTA) program, an innovative public-private partnership enabled by DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies. The Government of BC's renewed investment of $4M will prepare over 1,800 job seekers across British Columbia for careers in the technology sector over the next two years and will support B.C.'s economy by equipping the workforce with digital skills necessary for innovation and economic growth and preparing them for the burgeoning AI economy.

Representatives from DIGITAL, Microsoft Canada, CIBC, and NPower Canada, along with employer and community partners and NPower Canada alumni gathered at Microsoft's office in Vancouver today, where the Honourable Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation announced the renewed investment.

This next phase of CTTA will introduce new skilling and job opportunities in cybersecurity and generative AI, to better prepare job seekers for the future of work.

Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation stated, "B.C.'s continued support for the CTTA program means even more under-represented youth and adults in our province can develop the needed knowledge and skills to get into well-paying tech related jobs. The CTTA program contributes to making the province's workforce more inclusive, highly skilled and competitive, and helps build British Columbia's clean and innovative economy of the future."

Addressing Diversity and Inclusion

The CTTA project seeks to increase the number of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) and under-represented youth and adult participants in BC's growing technology sector, enrolling a diverse and inclusive demographic. Of the 2200+ participants served in BC:

77% of participants are Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour

65% of participants are Newcomers

48% of participants are women

8% of participants identify as LGBTQ2S+

The commitment to diversity and inclusion within the CTTA aligns closely with the core missions and values of all partners.

Julia Blackburn, CEO of NPower Canada, stated, "This renewed funding from the Government of British Columbia will play a crucial role in supporting under-represented youth and adults to succeed in BC's technology sector. This investment will enable us to foster a more inclusive workforce, drive innovation, and spur economic growth. By introducing new skilling and job opportunities in cybersecurity and generative AI, we are committed to preparing job seekers for the future of work and expanding pathways to successful careers."

The Power of Partnership

Since September 2021, NPower Canada launched its workforce development program in BC thanks to a transformative three-year investment from the Government of British Columbia's Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation. During this time, the CTTA program has successfully provided over 2,200 British Columbians across the province, with in-demand skills and job placement support. This transformative initiative has been a collaborative effort between NPower Canada, DIGITAL, Microsoft Canada, CIBC, and the province. This program is part of a cross-Canada collaboration that has supported a total of 6,400 job seekers across Canada.

With the renewed investment from the Government of British Columbia, and continued support from DIGITAL, Microsoft Canada, and CIBC, NPower Canada is set to launch an additional 1,800+ systemically barriered, unemployed, and underemployed British Columbians into meaningful employment through its workforce development program.

"DIGITAL is proud to have created the opportunity for over 4,500 British Columbians to be skilled and ready for in-demand careers in the digital economy. As part of this history, we are excited and grateful for the investment and partnerships that allow the Canadian Tech Talent Accelerator (CTTA) program to continue to benefit even more British Columbians. Since its inception in 2021, the CTTA program has skilled over 6,400 citizens across the country and is on track to skill another 1,800 citizens here in B.C. with a special focus on citizens historically underrepresented in the digital economy and who are crucial for the growth of our vibrant tech sector, and greater prosperity for British Columbia." – Sue Paish, CEO at DIGITAL

"CIBC is proud to support NPower Canada and the Canadian Tech Talent Accelerator through our shared investment in the futures of skilled jobseekers and commitment to empowering aspiring leaders. Together in this initiative, we will continue the momentum and play an important part in building an inclusive economy for everyone where we turn great ideas into groundbreaking solutions," said Ronan Ryan, Executive Director, CIBC Foundation.

"Microsoft's transformative collaboration with NPower Canada is a testament to our commitment to expand economic opportunity for all. In 2020, Microsoft pledged to bring digital skilling and employment opportunities to those at risk of being left behind in the digital economy. Today, The Canadian Talent Accelerator initiative represents the power of partnering for collective impact and remains a catalyst for empowering job seekers to realize their potential and prosper in the AI-driven economy," said Lisa Everett, AI National Skills Director, Microsoft Philanthropies.

SOURCE NPower Canada