NPower Canada Celebrates 10 Years and Helping 10,000 Canadians Launch Digital Careers

The Honourable Marci Ien among distinguished guests at NPower Canada's 10-Year Anniversary Celebration held at the Toronto Region Board of Trade

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - NPower Canada was thrilled to welcome over 200 attendees to their 10-Year Anniversary celebration "Powering the Future, Together", presented by TD, at the Toronto Region Board of Trade today. The gathering was in recognition of the charity's decade of service to communities, helping 10,000 Canadians launch their digital careers and transform their lives over the past 10 years.

"Reaching this milestone—helping 10,000 Canadians launch their careers—is a testament to NPower Canada's unwavering dedication to empowering underserved Canadians by setting them up for successful and rewarding careers," said the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, in a statement issued for the occasion. "NPower Canada's impact on Canadians is inspiring, and our government is proud to be their partner."

Among other government representatives to offer their support, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, an award-winning journalist, author, and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre took to the stage Wednesday evening. "NPower Canada is more than a program—it's a lifeline for so many who just need that first chance. For 10 years, this organization has been breaking down barriers, and opening doors, giving people the opportunities to build careers they never thought possible. When we invest in people, we don't just transform lives, we transform communities." said the Honourable Marci Ien. "As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we also look forward to the thousands more who will walk through these doors, ready to power their future."

"Our 10-year anniversary is a special milestone for me, and I am filled with gratitude for everyone who has contributed to making NPower Canada what it is today," said Julia Blackburn, NPower Canada CEO. "As the organization's first CEO, I've had the opportunity to witness many achievements over the past decade, all made possible by the unwavering dedication of our amazing staff, funders, government, employers, board, industry council, partners, alumni, and supporters."

Among the supporters in attendance were many of NPower Canada's funding and employer partners including Stephen Gardiner, NPower Canada's founding Board Chair and Senior Managing Director of Strategy and Digital Transformation at Accenture in Canada. "Our partnership with NPower Canada continues to help us reach untapped talent pools and provide greater access to digital economy jobs, helping jobseekers from underserved communities kickstart and grow their careers," said Gardiner.

NPower Canada program graduates come from a wide array of backgrounds including the alumni who shared some of their experiences onstage at Wednesday's event. "Looking back, I'm amazed at the transformation," said Aisha Ali, currently a Business System Analyst for CIBC after graduating from NPower Canada in 2017. "Before NPower Canada, I didn't even know what my options were and now, I know exactly where I'm headed, and the future looks a lot brighter than I ever imagined thanks to the skills I've gained and the amazing support from NPower Canada."

Supporting 10,000 alumni over 10 years represents both a significant milestone for NPower Canada, as well as a strengthening of commitment to their mission. "The demand for our programs continues to grow, with over 1,000 jobseekers on our waiting lists and a constantly evolving labour market," said Julia Blackburn. "We have had great success over these 10 years, but there is still a great need to continue supporting barriered jobseekers and to providing employers with a pipeline of qualified talent for a more equitable workforce."

About NPower Canada

NPower Canada is a charitable organization that launches underserved youth and adults, including people with disabilities, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour), women, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, Indigenous peoples, and newcomers, into meaningful and sustainable careers in technology. Through its free in-demand digital and professional skills training programs, NPower Canada connects jobseekers to employers looking for digital talent. To date, more than 80% of NPower Canada's 10,000 alumni have secured in-demand tech jobs such as Help Desk Analyst, QA Specialist, and Information Security Analyst with industry leaders including Accenture, CGI, CIBC, Cisco, Deloitte, IBM, RBC, Softchoice, TD, and TELUS.

