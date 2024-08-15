NPF Welcomes New Measures to Address Bail Reform in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, in response to the Manitoba Government launching an Electronic Monitoring Program.

"The National Police Federation has long been calling on various levels of government to strengthen Canada's bail system by enacting smart policies that balance the rights of the accused with the need to keep our communities safe. Improving Canada's bail system ensures our Members, and all police officers, have the resources they need to protect our communities and colleagues.

The Manitoba Government's implementation of the Electronic Monitoring Program is directly aligned with our recommendation for the Canadian, provincial, and territorial governments to invest in deploying technologies that are proven effective at monitoring bail condition compliance.

We applaud the Manitoba Government for their continued commitment to enacting smart and progressive approaches to Canada's bail system. We are encouraged by this first step and hope to see the program expanded across the province soon.

Following another tragic and preventable violent police injury in Alberta, reforming Canada's justice system remains a critical issue for the safety and protection of all Canadians. We will continue to advocate and collaborate with federal, provincial, and territorial governments to adopt smarter measures, supported by greater resourcing through proper funding, that include concrete actions and specific implementation tools."

To read our full report and recommendations, please visit: National Police Federation Recommends Progressive, Data-Driven Approach to Bail Reform in Canada - NPF-FPN

