OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO, National Police Federation, in response to the introduction of Bill C-43 by federal Justice Minister David Lametti:

"Following repeated calls by the National Police Federation to ensure our Members, and all police officers, have the resources they need to protect our communities and colleagues, we welcome the introduction of Bill C-43 by Justice Minister David Lametti. We see these amendments to the Criminal Code of Canada as a good first step.

Sadly, far too many police officers in Canada have been killed or injured protecting Canadians, often in situations which were preventable through the Courts.

In particular, we support calls from provinces, territories, and other law enforcement agencies and police associations, to create a reverse onus provision for any person charged with a serious offence involving violence, including firearms offences. The NPF believes that any legislative reform needs to accomplish its intended purpose and we note a lack of historical data to show that legislative changes in the past have made measurable differences. It is critical to collect and assess data in order to inform evidence driven decisions. We strongly recommend that the Government of Canada bridge this gap and invest in thorough, effective data collection resources.

Real, meaningful, and impactful change in Canada's bail system is a shared, national responsibility. We will be reviewing the proposed legislation and its potential impacts to determine appropriate provincial recommendations. We are confident that Canada's bail system can be improved, but such improvement will require the commitment of significant federal and provincial resources, and extensive data collection, policy development and monitoring of individuals on bail.

Finally, we look forward to appearing before Parliament to discuss Bill C-43 and make further recommendations through a report for all levels of government to further improve the bail system in Canada."

