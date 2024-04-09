NPF Welcomes Commitment of Additional Funding to Add Saskatchewan RCMP Members

REGINA, SK, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Police Federation (NPF) is pleased with the recent funding commitment outlined in a letter received from the Government of Saskatchewan, signaling a collaborative effort to bolster the RCMP's resources.

The letter received from Government reaffirmed that the Province stands alongside the NPF in its recruitment endeavors. At the beginning of this year, Saskatchewan's officers-per-capita ratio was at its lowest point in decades due to a lack of funding and resources.

The commitment to authorize funding to fill all Regular Member RCMP positions up to the full 1,174 complement underscores the government's commitment to addressing crime and building safe communities. The assurance that funding will follow as more RCMP Members are recruited to Saskatchewan reflects a strategic approach to resource allocation, essential for enhancing policing capabilities across the province.

"We extend our appreciation to the Government of Saskatchewan for taking a leadership role in increasing funding for additional RCMP Members. This funding commitment addresses immediate human resource needs, but also lays the foundation for sustainable RCMP policing that will benefit residents and communities for years," said NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé. "Today, Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP are being recognized for delivering exceptional policing services to over 99% of the province, a job that is far too often thankless."

The NPF acknowledges the Government's emphasis on prioritizing placements within the uniformed frontline and specialty positions. This focus underscores the significance of bolstering core policing functions to ensure effective public safety response and service delivery.

"This is a significant win for our Members and the residents of Saskatchewan. Recruitment in the RCMP is up with 14,455 applicants this past year and this commitment puts Saskatchewan in a prime position to receive these new recruits," said Morgan Buckingham, NPF Prairie Region Director.

He added, "We will continue to work closely with the RCMP to ensure these positions are filled and we look forward to welcoming new recruits to our communities in Saskatchewan."

As the population continues to grow and public safety needs evolve, we look forward to collaborating closely with the Government of Saskatchewan to ensure public safety remains a top priority for a safe and prosperous Saskatchewan for decades to come.

