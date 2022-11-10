NPF Statement on Future of Policing in Surrey

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation (NPF), regarding the future of policing in Surrey:

"Policing should not be politicized. The police transition in Surrey has been a polarizing issue. However, the Members of the Surrey RCMP have shown dedication and commitment throughout, and have been working seamlessly with their SPS colleagues which is a testament to their professionalism.

The Province of B.C. has asked the city to develop a plan for the RCMP to remain as the police service of choice for Surrey. The NPF eagerly awaits that plan. We will remain respectful of that process and the decision of Surrey voters on the future of policing, and we encourage all parties to do the same.

Public support of police is paramount and the NPF wants to assure the residents of Surrey that the Members of the Surrey RCMP are and will continue to work alongside their SPS colleagues, responding to calls and supporting the local community, where they both live and serve. They, like all police, deserve our deepest respect to carry out their duties unencumbered by politics and bias to support public safety.

We extend our utmost thanks and respect to our Members and those of the SPS who have served Surrey residents with professionalism, care, and commitment through the past four years during extremely challenging and uncertain times. The residents of Surrey have and continue to express similar sentiments and support."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contact: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118