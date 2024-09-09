NPF Seeks Urgent Plan on Parole Reform to Reduce Violent Crime in British Columbia

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The recent unprovoked attacks in Vancouver which left one person deceased and another injured, and other violent crimes involving repeat offenders, has once again prompted questions about the effectiveness of B.C.'s public safety continuum, and the safety and security of British Columbians. The individual responsible for this tragedy had over 60 police interactions across Metro Vancouver, including with RCMP and municipal police, and had been previously released.

This incident comes just days after RCMP Members in Nanaimo apprehended a subject who was threatening residents with a machete while also out on bail, as well as a drive-by shooting in Coquitlam last week believed to involve suspects known to police. The powers of police are limited; and the need for smart, progressive bail solutions has never been more clear.

An August 2024 survey by Pollara Strategic Insights indicates that 82% of British Columbians are concerned about repeat offenders in their community and feel the current government has not adequately addressed this growing issue. 86% of all respondents agree that it should be more difficult for repeat offenders to be granted bail.

The current 'catch and release' system and lack of data-informed processes, supports, and monitoring compromises public safety across Canada, and increases safety risks for Members of the RCMP, and all police.

"There are too many people who have histories of repeated serious criminal offenses being released and without safeguards, which challenges and frustrates our Members and is having horrific impacts on community safety." says NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé. "We thank our Members, and all police and first responders who have been dealing with these ongoing challenges for years."

"Fact-based solutions are attainable, but they require increased attention and resources in the public safety continuum to ensure that bail-related decisions are informed and sound, and those suffering from mental health issues can get the help they need, while also keeping the public safe."

Public safety is a top priority for British Columbians, and the NPF has been calling for a robust public safety plan that includes smart bail reform initiatives. A related report titled Smart Bail Initiatives: A Progressive Approach to Reforming Canada's Bail System urges governments across Canada to take meaningful action now by enacting the NPF's bail reform solutions which prioritize data collection and analysis, improved post-bail monitoring, and community-oriented solutions.

The NPF has launched a pre-election program urging any new government to deliver on a fulsome public safety plan including bail reform to ensure our Members and all police officers have the tools and resources they need to ensure British Columbians once again feel safe in their own homes and communities.

