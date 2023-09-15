NPF Not in Bargaining During James Smith Cree Nation Incident

REGINA, SK, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Below is a statement from the National Police Federation, in response to an incorrect reference to the NPF, contained in a September 15, 2023, Canadian Press story about our Members's response to the James Smith Cree Nation shootings:

"There was no collective bargaining underway involving the National Police Federation in September 2022. Any contract negotiations at that time were not related to the NPF. Neither the NPF nor our Members would compromise public safety over bargaining."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. It is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada and second largest in North America. We are focused on improving public safety in Canada for our Members and all Canadians by advocating for investment in policing and other related supports and services. This includes calling for required resourcing, equipment, and supports to enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

