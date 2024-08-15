NPF Launches Our BC RCMP Campaign Ahead of Upcoming Provincial Election Interest

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - As the 2024 British Columbia provincial election approaches, the National Police Federation is proud to launch the new "Our BC RCMP" campaign. This campaign highlights the essential work of RCMP Members and emphasizes the urgent need for a comprehensive public safety plan to address the province's growing population and increasing public safety concerns.

For years, RCMP Members have been asked to do more with less. Through our campaign, we call on the provincial government to deliver a clear, transparent, and effective public safety plan. Such a plan should ensure sustainable investments in resources for the B.C. RCMP, address the root causes of crime, implement smart data-driven bail reform solutions, and provide robust supports for social services in B.C. communities.

In 2022, after years of underfunding by successive provincial governments, the current government committed $230 million to fund previously unfunded and vacant RCMP positions. The funding was a positive step forward, and the RCMP is on track to fill all these 256 vacancies ahead of schedule. However, this funding will only return the B.C. RCMP to its 2012 staffing levels, when BC's population has increased by 22% in that same timeframe.

A well-resourced B.C. RCMP means more officers available to respond to various crises: from thefts and assaults to drug toxicity and emergencies like wildfires, floods, and major events. Currently, our Members are required to work within 2012 staffing levels that do not reflect B.C.'s rising population due to insufficient government funding. British Columbians deserve a public safety plan that addresses the scale of today's challenges while planning for the future.

We urge the provincial government to commit $250 million over the next four years to recruit 300 new RCMP officers and enhance capital assets – like air, marine, and vehicle fleets, officer equipment, housing, and building — to effectively tackle new and emerging crime trends.

"We are proud to see that RCMP recruitment is strong nationwide with over 17,500 applicants last fiscal year, and many Members eager to return or begin their careers in British Columbia," said NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé. "The Experienced Police Officer program has also taken off, with members of various municipal forces joining and looking to join the B.C. RCMP."

"As these officers join their colleagues in B.C., it's crucial that government funding keeps pace. The RCMP has demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality policing services; now we need a plan from the government to support these efforts."

Investing in our police officers means investing in the livability, wellbeing, and economic health of our communities. A safer environment allows businesses and vendors to thrive, contributing to a stronger local and provincial economy.

Safe communities are healthy communities. With election season upon us, we look forward to working collaboratively with any new B.C. government to ensure public safety and RCMP resourcing remain a top priority.

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information about Our BC RCMP, please visit: https://ourbcrcmp.ca

