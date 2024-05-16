NPF Disappointed Following Minister's Politicised National Police Week Message

CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, in response to Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis' statement for National Police Week.

"National Police Week is a significant week for our Members, and all police officers in Alberta and across Canada. It is a time when police officers are formally recognized by those they serve for their selfless bravery, commitment to service, and passion for improving our communities.

We were disappointed and disgusted to read Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis' politicized and demeaning statement. At a time when Members are deployed protecting Albertans from wildfires, his remarks not only undermine the hard-working Members of the Alberta RCMP, who proudly serve under his Ministerial authority, but also show blatant disregard for their dedication and sacrifice.

Instead of acknowledging and celebrating officers serving Alberta's communities, Minister Ellis chose to criticize them while promoting his ineffective and nonexistent government policing initiatives. As a former police officer, he should understand the significance of this week and the weight his words carry. We expect better from someone who once wore the badge and who should recognize the importance of supporting and respecting all police officers.

This Government has been underfunding the RCMP in Alberta, neglecting to take meaningful steps to improve public safety and costing taxpayers millions while ramming through a political agenda that does not reflect the wishes of Albertans.

During this National Police Week, let us recognize Members of the Alberta RCMP who respond to over 700,000 calls for service annually. Let us recognize that recruitment is on the rise, with the RCMP averaging approximately 200 applicants a month from Alberta and interest in joining the Alberta RCMP is higher than ever before, with full troops at Depot.

Let's honour the officers in our communities for all that they do to keep every person safe. Happy National Police Week."

About the National Police Federation

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kavanagh, Advisor, Media Relations, [email protected], 604-842-6864