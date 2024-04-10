NPF Corrects Minister's Misleading Statements on Policing in Surrey

SURREY, BC, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, regarding policing in Surrey.

"We are disappointed to see the B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General once again mislead the public on policing in Surrey. As the largest police union in Canada and B.C. we have made numerous attempts to meet with the Province to discuss our concerns and those requests go unanswered. The NPF once again extends an offer to meet with the Province for meaningful and solutions-based discussions on this and other topics.

In his latest statement, the Minister infers that Members of the Surrey RCMP will work under the command of the Surrey Police Service (SPS) simply at the stroke of a pen. The National Police Federation has explored this issue at length and, to be clear, there is no mechanism to force any Member of the RCMP to work under the command of a municipal police service.

In the absence of legislative change, Members of the RCMP cannot work for the SPS without each Member's individual, informed consent, and voluntariness.

Our Members have expressed concerns about working under the command of the SPS and we cannot, in good conscience, allow our Members to work in such a politically charged and unstable environment. If this is the Province's solution, it is ill-informed.

We would also draw the Province's attention to the fact that the National Police Federation's Membership has a Collective Agreement that enshrines rights and benefits for all Members and it must be respected. We highly encourage the Minister, to read and acknowledge this Agreement.

For example, if the Minister is of the belief that simply collapsing the Surrey RCMP would result in those Members bolstering the B.C. RCMP (Provincial) complement, the NPF would be placed in a position to challenge that assumption through the appropriate venue.

Our Members have served the community of Surrey and the residents of British Columbia with distinction: they deserve the opportunity to have meaningful input on decisions that impact their families and professional careers. We encourage the Province and Minister to be more progressive and modern in their approach to labour relations.

The Minister also infers there is a plan in place for transition. The NPF has been asking the Province for a clear transition plan with a definitive end date for the RCMP in Surrey. Should the Province now have a plan, we eagerly await the details of that plan.

Our Members and the residents of Surrey deserve better from their political leaders including clear, factual, and evidence-based information on public safety."

Sources

Municipal Police Unity Agreement: Municipal Police Unit Agreement - April 2012 (gov.bc.ca)

Provincial Police Service Agreement: Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia - Provincial Police Service Agreemnt - Schedule A - April 2012

National Police Federation Collective Agreement: RCMP Regular Members (below the rank of inspector) and Reservists (RM)- Canada.ca

