NPF Calls on Province of B.C. to Resource and Stabilize Lower Mainland Policing To Address Escalating Gang Threat

SURREY, BC, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, following a series of public, high-risk gang related shootings in the Lower Mainland:

"In light of yet another gang-related shooting in a highly public setting, risking the lives of innocent members of the public and police officers, the National Police Federation is calling on the Province of British Columbia to:

Add additional police resources to fund anti-gang investigations and activity in the Lower Mainland. Police services across the Lower Mainland, in particular the RCMP, have been under-resourced for far too long, contributing to this escalating violence.

Direct the Surrey Police Service to halt recruitment of active police officers in the Lower Mainland, including those from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, to an inactive potential future police service. Now is not the time to be removing scarce resources from active service in the Lower Mainland.

We need immediate action to protect innocent people, including police officers, during this crisis. It is more important than ever to ensure police services are resourced and properly funded to protect the public from this ongoing gang violence."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

