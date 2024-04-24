NPF Applauds Halifax Council for Investment in Local RCMP Members

HALIFAX, NS, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The following statement is from the National Police Federation's (NPF) President and C.E.O., Brian Sauvé, regarding the recent Halifax Regional Municipality Council decision for additional funding towards the hiring of six new RCMP Members in the region as part of its 2024/25 budget.

"We appreciate the Halifax Regional Municipality Council's decision to support the funding of additional police resources in the region, ensuring the safety and security of the Halifax community.

As recommended by the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD), the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners, and the NPF, this funding will establish two new Intimate Partner Violence Investigator positions and four new General Duty Investigator positions in the 2024/25 fiscal year. These additional Members will alleviate pressure on current RCMP Members and maintain high-quality policing services.

Representing approximately 200 RCMP Members in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), the NPF emphasizes the importance of this investment in addressing the declining ratio of police officers to the HRM's population, commonly referred to as the "cop-to-pop" ratio. Currently, standing at 96.4 officers per 100,000 people, this ratio has been diminishing over the years and risks reaching a critical level by 2026/27 if funding levels remain stagnant.

Investing in the RCMP not only enhances public safety but also provides excellent value for all Nova Scotians. Through the HRM's contract under the Nova Scotia Provincial Policing Service Agreement, the City benefits from a 30 percent federal contribution to the municipality's overall annual RCMP policing costs. Additionally, the Nova Scotia RCMP delivers 24 specialized services to the City and Halifax Regional Police at minimal to no cost, resulting in substantial cost-savings for residents. In 2022, these services were utilized almost 800 times.

This investment aligns with best practices and recommendations from recent policing reports, including the Price Waterhouse Coopers policing transformation report, the Mass Casualty Commission report, and the HRM's Public Safety Strategy.

The NPF commends the Halifax Regional Municipality Council for prioritizing public safety and taking proactive measures to address the evolving needs of the community. We remain committed to working collaboratively to ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents of Halifax."

