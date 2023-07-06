OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, launched a new recruitment process for membership on the Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council (the Council).

The Council was created to support greater collaboration in understanding complex and interconnected food systems issues from diverse perspectives to make meaningful and sustainable progress. It plays a key role in the Food Policy for Canada, providing advice to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food on addressing challenges and opportunities across Canada's food systems.

The membership of the Council is intended to reflect diversity of Canada's food systems, and bring forward economic, health, social, and environmental perspectives to issues that impact, or are impacted by food. To achieve this, we are seeking new members from across Canada's food systems, including from the food and agriculture sector, academia, civil society, and Indigenous communities, with a focus on ensuring Indigenous and other underrpresented or marginalized groups have a voice on the Council.

More information on the Council, including the portal to apply to become a member, can be found on the Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council web page.

Quote

"The Government of Canada is committed to the Food Policy's vision that all people in Canada are able to access a sufficient amount of safe, nutritious and culturally diverse food, and that Canada's food system is resilient and innovative, sustains our environment and supports our economy. It is essential that diverse perspectives are at the table, to help address current and emerging challenges and opportunities across Canada's food systems."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The Food Policy for Canada is a roadmap for a healthier and more sustainable food systems in Canada – one that builds on the Government's ambitious agenda to support the growth of Canada's farmers and food businesses, as well as key federal initiatives like the Healthy Eating Strategy, Canada's Food Guide, and the Poverty Reduction Strategy. The Food Policy also supports work on food fraud , food labelling, and food loss and waste, among other initiatives.

are able to access enough safe, nutritious, and culturally diverse food, and that food system is resilient and innovative, sustains our environment and supports our economy. Food Policy for Canada initiatives are currently underway, including the Food Waste Reduction Challenge. This $20-million initiative is taking action to reduce food waste by funding the most innovative, transformative and high-impact solutions to food waste in Canada .

initiatives are currently underway, including the Food Waste Reduction Challenge. This initiative is taking action to reduce food waste by funding the most innovative, transformative and high-impact solutions to food waste in . Additionally, the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF) is five-year initiative that will provide up to $70 million in funding, ending on March 31, 2024 . Since it first launched in August 2019 , LFIF has committed $55.4 million to support 897 food security projects across Canada , such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and Northern communities; and more.

For further information: For media: Simon Lafortune, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-549-0778; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]