NOW OPEN: Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Madrid Introduces Four Seasons Service and Style to Spain for the First Time

José Antonio Fernández Gallar, OHL's Second Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, comments, "OHL is proud to have such a prestigious partner as Four Seasons for our project. We are convinced that its presence will be key in the positioning of Centro Canalejas Madrid as the new icon of luxury in our country, and in the consolidation of Madrid as a reference destination for international shopping tourism, at the same level as large European capitals."

Mark Scheinberg, Founder of Mohari Hospitality, which is half owner of the property with OHL since 2017, added, "We're really proud to have partnered with Four Seasons and OHL to develop and open this flagship luxury destination in Madrid, and the first Four Seasons in Spain. Despite the challenging circumstances, we're sure that Centro Canalejas, and its seven beautifully reconceptualised historic buildings, will swiftly become a new social centre for the City of Madrid and a second home for local and global visitors alike."

Leading a team of 254 staff is Regional Vice President and General Manager Adrian Messerli, a Swiss born and educated Four Seasons veteran whose most recent assignment was in Shanghai.

"We are excited to welcome our first guests to the first Four Seasons in Spain," says Messerli. "In addition to our dedication to providing guests with a memorable experience, our staff are all fully trained and implementing Lead With Care, Four Seasons enhanced global health and safety program. Grounded in healthcare expertise, the program provides the latest information and best practices that will help us keep our guests, residents and employees safe and well."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve globally, Lead With Care provides hotel teams with access to leading medical experts, technology and tools, instilling the same trust and confidence that Four Seasons is known for around the globe.

Unmatched Location

Located in the very heart of the capital between Puerta del Sol and Barrio de las Letras – and just steps from Kilómetro Cero, the central point of the entire country – Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is within easy walking distance to most of the city's key attractions. Beginning with the chic shopping and dining accessed directly from the Hotel at the soon-to-be-opened La Galería de Canalejas, from there it's just a short stroll to the 125 hectare (300 acre) Retiro Park and three of the world's most important museums, the Prado, the Thyssen-Bornemisza and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía. Chef Concierge Raul Bermejo and the Hotel's expert concierge team can recommend tailored itineraries to suit all interests.

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is also just 25 minutes by car from Madrid-Barajas International Airport.

Introducing Dani by Dani Garcia

One of Spain's most celebrated chefs and a champion of the country's culinary heritage, Michelin-starred Dani Garcia introduces a new dining concept so close to his heart that it bears his name. Dani is at once a temple of gastronomic exploration and an easy, informal setting for memorable meals with friends, family and colleagues. Located atop the Hotel, the restaurant and bar offer panoramic views across the city and beyond to its surrounding hills, with both indoor and outdoor seating year round. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and extending to leisurely evenings over tasty tapas and Spain's incredible wines, it's the newest must-visit destination in a city known for its culinary leadership.

Executive Chef Omar Mallen leads an international team offering traditional local fare and exquisite cakes and pastries for immediate enjoyment in the convivial El Patio or to takeaway.

The Hotel also offers the option of 24/7 in-room dining for those guests who prefer to dine privately. For a contactless experience while staying at any Four Seasons, guests are encouraged to use the Four Seasons App and Chat, available in 100+ languages, to arrange for in-room dining, restaurant and hotel reservations, luggage pickup and much more.

Adding to the restaurant and bar offerings at the Hotel will soon be Isa, a beautifully appointed gastrobar featuring Asian-inspired tapas paired with creative cocktail concoctions crafted by Bar Manager Sophie Larrouture. Joining the team from Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues, Geneva, Larrouture brings cosmopolitan flair to the bar as she draws upon her experience at leading establishments in Europe and South America.

Coming Soon: Wellness at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid will soon unveil the city's biggest spa, a 1,400 square metre (15,000 square foot) true urban oasis of wellbeing, The Spa at Four Seasons. The 24-hour, fully-equipped fitness centre is now open, providing a hint of the experience to come.

Reached via a soaring, skylit reception area with adjacent spa boutique, guests will escape into a calming sanctuary of wellness and relaxation. Features will include eight spa treatment rooms, including one reserved exclusively for couples; steam room, sauna and lounge; and a salon.

Guests can also ascend to the 14-metre (46 foot) indoor pool with its glass walls and oversized skylight bathing the space in sunshine. An adjacent sun terrace on the eighth floor offers views across the city's rooftops as one sips on refreshments from the pool bar.

Visual Wonders at Every Turn

Throughout the Hotel's public spaces, lively restaurants and bars, expansive spa and show-stopping event spaces, guests will spot more than 3,700 meticulous restored historic artefacts juxtaposed with contemporary Spanish artworks and comfortable furnishings. Many of the Hotel's 200 rooms and suites feature unique configurations and architectural details, while all offer views of the surrounding city.

Be Among the First to Experience Madrid's Most Exciting New Destination

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is currently extending an Introductory Offer, featuring 20 percent off the room rate through March 31, 2021 with minimum two-night stay. Travellers and locals seeking a getaway in the city can also take advantage of the Advance Purchase Offer, which extends 20 percent savings on the room rate for up to 30 days when booking at least seven days in advance.

Plan an extended adventure through Europe's capitals this fall with The Scenic Route by Four Seasons, featuring concierge-curated recommendations in Madrid, Lisbon, Budapest and Prague.

To make a reservation, call (00 800) 6488-6488 or book online.

Living with Four Seasons

The new Four Seasons in Madrid also includes 22 luxury Private Residences with one to three bedrooms, designed by Luis Bustamante.

For more information on Four Seasons Private Residences Madrid, visit here.

Lead With Care

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid opens with full compliance to local health and safety guidance, with the added benefits of the enhanced Four Seasons global health and safety program, Lead With Care. Combining public health expertise with access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes clear procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other in the COVID-19 environment. Through the company's work with leading experts, Four Seasons is leveraging world-class medical expertise to focus on enhancing cleanliness, guest comfort and safety and employee training in real time as the current situation evolves. For more information about Four Seasons Lead With Care program, click here.

About OHL

Obrascón Huarte Lain, S.A. (OHL), as a global infrastructure group, focuses its activity on the construction and development of infrastructures. Founded in 1911, the company has a relevant market share in its key markets in Europe, Latin America and the United States. Precisely in the US, the renowned American publication Engineering News-Record (ENR) 2019 acknowledged OHL as Contractor of the Year and featured it, on 47th position, of this magazine's ranking of the largest international contractors. OHL Desarrollos is subsidiary of OHL, founded in 2001, specialised in developing high end, singular and luxury tourism developments. OHL Desarrollos projects are noted for their distinctive architecture and unique locations, surrounded by nature. Quality in design, engineering and sustainability are essential elements of all the projects developed by this company.

About Mohari Hospitality

Mohari Hospitality, founded in 2017 by businessman and investor Mark Scheinberg, is a global investment company that engages in a broad range of real estate investment activities, with emphasis on luxury hospitality in prime urban and resort markets. Mohari's existing investments include Peninsula Papagayo, an 890 hectare (2,200 acre) sustainable master development, located in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province and anchored by a Four Seasons luxury resort; The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new ultra-luxury cruise line launching in 2020, and the 1 Hotel Toronto, currently under redevelopment as a luxury lifestyle hotel and the brand's first hotel in Canada. Mohari seeks to protect the cultural heritage and natural environments of all areas related to its projects and is committed to identifying and contributing to philanthropic projects in each location where it does business.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 118 hotels and resorts, and 45 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 48 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

