Deadline is April 4, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The call for applications for the National Gallery of Canada's (NGC) General Idea Fellowship 2025, which encourages and supports advanced research in contemporary art, is now open. Aspiring fellows must apply before Friday, April 4, 2025, 11:59 PM EDT.

Established in 2021 by artist AA Bronson, the Fellowship is open to Canadian and international art historians, curators, critics, conservators, graduate students, independent researchers and other professionals working in the visual arts, museology or related disciplines. Research projects must focus on the use and investigation of the NGC's collections, particularly the Art Metropole collection, the General Idea fonds, the AA Bronson collection and related Gallery collection material. The name of the recipient fellow will be announced in early Spring.

The General Idea Fellowship is valid for one year starting May 31, 2025, and amounts to $15,000 CAD, expenses and/or allowances included. The research will be carried out on-site at the NGC and must relate to any aspect of contemporary art, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, printmaking, artists' books and multiple production, video, installation and other media.

The selected fellow will be invited to present their research and findings during a lecture at the NGC Library and Archives near the end of the year-long fellowship.

Current fellow Jon Davies is a Montreal-based curator and writer. His essays on film, video and contemporary art have been published in numerous anthologies, exhibition catalogues and scholarly journals, as well as periodicals such as C Magazine, Canadian Art and Frieze. His curatorial practice focuses on art, cinema and queer studies, and has included the exhibitions Coming After (2011) featuring artists who grew up in the shadow of the AIDS crisis, I Almost Ran Over Liza Minnelli Today (2018) highlighting the work of video artists Lisa Steele and Colin Campbell, and the upcoming That Directionless Light of the Future: Rediscovering Russell FitzGerald (2024).

Qualified candidates, including Indigenous peoples, women, people of any sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, racialized people and people with disabilities, are invited to apply. For additional details about the application submission process and assessment criteria, visit gallery.ca.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all – now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works , including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For media use only - for more information, please contact: Pénélope Carreau, Officer, Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]; Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Officer, Media and Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]