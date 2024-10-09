Now is the time to act: The future of official language minority communities depends on it

Release of the report, A shared future: A closer look at our official language minority communities

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Théberge released his report entitled A shared future: A closer look at our official language minority communities today.

The report provides an overview of the current realities of official language minority communities, which are often on the front lines of official language challenges across Canada.

In his report, the Commissioner examines many of the issues facing these communities, including the main elements in the learning continuum, intergovernmental issues, certain aspects that are essential to the communities' vitality, and the importance of reliable data in order to obtain an accurate assessment of their condition. The report also highlights the diverse situations of Canada's French-speaking communities and the unique position of Quebec's English-speaking communities.

In addition, the report includes courses of action intended for individuals who have the power to effect change on a political, institutional or social level. Now is the time for them to take concrete action to honour the commitments set out in Part VII of the Act, whose purpose is to ensure the development and vitality of official language communities.

Quote

"Official language minority communities demonstrate by their very existence and by their vitality that both language groups have their place in this country. Along with Indigenous peoples, these communities are an integral part of the project we call Canada. It is essential for governments at all levels to work closely together and take concrete measures to raise awareness of these communities and their realities across the country, and to find lasting solutions to the challenges that threaten their vitality."

- Raymond Théberge, Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada

