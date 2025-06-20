GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Théberge made the following statement today regarding the coming into force of changes to increase the language requirements for supervisory positions and on the right of all federal public servants who work in designated bilingual regions to work in the official language of their choice:

"I'm very pleased that amendments to the Official Languages Act have come into force that now confirm federal public servants' right to work in the official language of their choice in regions designated as bilingual for language-of-work purposes, regardless of the linguistic identification of their position. This means that even federal public servants who are in a unilingual position identified as English Essential or French Essential still have the right to be supervised in the official language of their choice.

"In another highly anticipated change, effective today, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat has raised the language requirements for bilingual positions that involve supervising staff in regions designated as bilingual for language-of-work purposes. The minimum second language proficiency level for these positions has been raised from BBB to CBC.

"My predecessors and I have made repeated recommendations on the need to raise the minimum bilingualism requirements for supervisors and to strengthen the language rights of all federal public servants in designated bilingual regions. After all these years, these are two major gains in terms of recognizing public servants' language-of-work rights.

"That said, I'm still concerned about what might happen to employees who are supervised by incumbents of unilingual supervisory positions or by incumbents of bilingual positions who do not meet the CBC second-language requirement. It's important to note that the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat is leaving it up to federal institutions to identify and implement administrative measures to protect public servants' language-of-work rights.

"In my 2024–2025 annual report, which I tabled in Parliament earlier this week, I've recommended that by September 30, 2026, the President of the Treasury Board implement a monitoring mechanism for federal institutions to ensure that they take and maintain measures to protect the language rights of public employees in designated bilingual regions who are supervised by incumbents of unilingual positions or by incumbents of bilingual positions who do not meet the CBC second-language requirements.

"I'd also like to mention that many public servants are still reluctant to file a complaint when their language rights are infringed for fear of damaging their work relationships. We therefore need to continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure that these new changes are fully implemented throughout the federal public service. I'm counting on all public service executives and managers to make the necessary changes and help to ensure full respect for their employees' language rights."

