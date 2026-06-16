CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet is deepening its routes in Calgary by adding Tool Shed Brewing Company's true craft beer on board all WestJet flights offering buy on board food and beverage service. Beginning July 15, guests will be able to choose between three of Tool Shed's most iconic sips: People Skills blonde ale, Golden Hour hazy pale ale and Local Legend light craft lager.

Now boarding: A taste of Calgary! WestJet taps local craft brewery, Tool Shed as exclusive onboard beer provider

"Partnering with Tool Shed Brewing allows WestJet to bring a taste of Calgary to the skies. Their products support local hardworking farmers and businesses, which is something we hope our guests will be happy to get behind," said Steve McClelland, WestJet Vice President, Loyalty and Partnerships. "Together, we are proving that small and large sized businesses can leverage each other's strengths to create partnerships that are meaningful to Canadians and bolster local economies."

"Tool Shed was built looking up to the skies at WestJet as the shining benchmark for what the Canadian entrepreneurial spirit can achieve," said Graham Sherman, Tool Shed founder. "To me, WestJet has always felt like 'Canada's Craft Airline' as their culture, authenticity, and genuine passion for creating a great experience for all guests is incredibly harmonious with the mission of Tool Shed. This is why we're elated that WestJet has partnered with 'Canada's Craft Brewery' to complement that guest experience."

From farm to tap to tarmac

Calgary's Tool Shed beers are true craft beers; made with malted grains from Canadian Prairies and free of adjuncts like corn and rice syrups. They also support Canadian farmers four times more than macro breweries, helping guests feel good about every sip.

Beer available for sale on applicable WestJet flights beginning July 15:

People Skills – An easy-drinking, mass appeal beer. Brewed at Tool Shed since day one.

Golden Hour – Tool Shed's most drinkable premium style beer. It is hazy, refreshing and hoppy with zero bitterness.

Local Legend – A new low-alcohol craft lager crafted to deliver a taste so good, guests won't know it has just 3.5 per cent alcohol content.

For travellers that want to explore Tool Shed's full suite of craft beer, WestJet guests are eligible to receive a 15 per cent discount on all food, beverages and merchandise at the Tool Shed taproom when they show their WestJet boarding pass 24 hours before departure or after arrival. For taproom details and to learn more about Tool Shed Brewing, visit toolshedbrewing.com

For more information on WestJet's buy on board menu, visit WestJet.com.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

About Tool Shed Brewing Company

Tool Shed Brewing Company was born in February 2012 in Calgary, Alta., in the backyard tool shed of founder Graham Sherman. In 2013, Tool Shed helped change outdated laws that had prohibited small breweries in Alberta from producing craft beer. As a pioneer in Alberta's craft beer industry, Tool Shed has grown from a humble backyard tool shed into a 15,000-square-foot facility with more than 60 employees and products available in more than 1,000 locations across Canada.

Today, Tool Shed travels the world championing Canadian agriculture and sharing its entrepreneurial mindset while maintaining a focus on creating exceptional experiences for guests, employees and everyone who enters the Tool Shed world. Tool Shed's journey is a well-documented success story built on resilience, genuine passion, disruptive thinking and an authentic commitment to building a great business the right way.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership