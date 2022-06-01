Quality-Focused Growth to Navigate Inflation, Geopolitics and Economic Cycles

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) announces availability of the GQG Partners U.S. Quality Equity Fund in Canada – with a quality-focused, adaptive investment approach to navigate uncertainty in the markets, including inflationary pressure, geopolitics and economic cycles. GQG Partners manages more than US$90 billion in assets, offering four equity strategies (global, international, emerging markets and U.S.), and has three funds available exclusively through the Bridgehouse Independent Platform in Canada: GQG Partners U.S. Quality Equity Fund, GQG Partners Global Quality Equity Fund and GQG Partners International Quality Equity Fund.

"Under the experienced leadership of CIO Rajiv Jain, the GQG Partners team emphasizes quality and adaptability to preserve investor capital and stay ahead of inflation," says Carol Lynde, president and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers. "The addition of the GQG Partners U.S. Quality Equity Fund to our platform provides Canadians with an opportunity to diversify their portfolio and build their wealth through an asset manager with a differentiated view."

"Investing in quality companies helps to mitigate volatility amidst an inflationary environment," says GQG Partners co-founder, chairman and CIO Rajiv Jain. "The one thing we can be certain of is that the future will continue to bring constant change, and our aim is to adapt and navigate to new areas of growth to compound capital over time."

Now available in Canada:

GQG Partners U.S. Quality Equity Fund

Series Fund Code Estimated MER Series F BIP783 0.96% Series A BIP782 2.09%

For more information on the GQG Partners Funds exclusively offered to Canadian investors through Bridgehouse, visit bridgehousecanada.com/managers.

About GQG Partners:

GQG Partners is an independent Florida-based boutique equities manager focused on global and emerging markets strategies. Rajiv Jain co-founded the firm in June 2016 after leaving his long tenure at Vontobel Asset Management as co-CEO, CIO and Head of Equities. GQG Partners has grown to manage more than US$90 billion of discretionary and advisory assets worldwide (as at December 31, 2021). GQG Partners focuses on identifying enduring quality characteristics in reasonably priced global equities for long-term capital appreciation. GQG Partners relies on a diverse and non-traditional team of analysts to challenge the short-term projections and backward-looking dogma that tend to dominate market discourse. Since its establishment in 2016, GQG Partners has set out to create a benchmark of alignment in the industry: alignment with investors, with its associates and with the global communities in which they work and live.

For more information, please visit gqgpartners.com and follow GQG Partners on LinkedIn.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Morningstar Associates Inc. and Sionna Investment Managers Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

