Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2020

Global healthcare company and leader in diabetes care empowers employees to lead life-changing careers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Novo Nordisk Canada Inc., is honored to be recognized in the Greater Toronto's Top Employers 2020 competition that evaluates workplaces and identifies the best progressive and forward-thinking practices. As an award recipient, Novo Nordisk Canada is thrilled to have its corporate culture, conduct and dedicated employees celebrated.

Built on a healthy workplace foundation and culture that supports career development, Novo Nordisk Canada's state-of-the-art head office offers employees an array of opportunities including: energized workspaces with ergonomic sit/stand desks, subsidized healthy meals, travel programs, flexible work schedules, extended vacation time, and generous wellness programs. Team networking, innovation and collaboration are encouraged. The company's investments in its people demonstrate Novo Nordisk's commitment to employee health and wellbeing.

Since taking on the role of President of Novo Nordisk Canada in the fall, Béatrice Clerc has quickly seen just how employees' personal and professional lives blend. "Our team is encouraged to share personal experiences about what inspires them to make a difference, like Stéphane Audet, who lives with type 1 diabetes and interacts with health care professionals daily to discuss diabetes management needs and innovation. We personalize the work we do, so that our employees are constantly reminded of the impact they have," said Ms. Clerc. "We create a healthy workplace culture to help employees be the best colleague, but also the best parent, friend and family member. Novo Nordisk Canada is a top employer because of our talented and dedicated team."

For Novo Nordisk Canada, life isn't linear for employees or the patients helped by its medicines. As true believers that flexibility leads to better work-life balance, the team of 350 people across Canada is encouraged to take on opportunities that work best for their changing life circumstances. The result is a team that is challenged and engaged to do their best work to change the lives of those living with diabetes, obesity, and other serious chronic conditions.

About Greater Toronto's Top Employers

Now in its 14th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resource programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Employers are graded on eight criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere & social, health, financial & family benefits, vacation & time-off, employee communications, performance management, training & skills development and community involvement.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, hemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,200 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca, Twitter, YouTube.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

For further information: Media: Chriselle D'Souza, 419-968-7311 ext. 246, cdsouza@argylepr.com

Related Links

www.novonordisk.ca

