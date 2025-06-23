Results from the Phase 3b STEP UP trial showed that a higher dose of semaglutide (7.2 mg) delivered 21%* weight loss in people with obesity with a third of participants losing 25% or more of their weight, compared to placebo 1

Safety and tolerability of the higher dose of semaglutide (7.2 mg) was consistent with the currently approved dose (semaglutide 2.4 mg) 1

The STEP UP data adds to the existing evidence base on the value of semaglutide in delivering significant weight loss and health gains for people living with obesity

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Novo Nordisk presented the results from the phase 3b STEP UP trial in people with obesity without diabetes at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions, in Chicago, US. In the STEP UP trial, the higher dose of semaglutide (7.2 mg) demonstrated a mean weight loss of 21% with a third of participants losing 25% or more of their body weight compared to placebo at 72 weeks.1

"The STEP UP trial demonstrated that we can increase the dose of semaglutide and achieve greater weight loss than previously seen, and in line with semaglutide's established safety profile. This may offer another option to people who do not attain their weight goals," said Sean Wharton, lead study author and medical director of the Wharton Medical Clinic, Canada. "We are already aware that semaglutide can have health benefits for chronic conditions beyond weight loss. These findings help to give patients with obesity more options for improvements in their weight and overall health."

STEP UP co-primary endpoints at 72 weeks*1:



Semaglutide 7.2 mg Semaglutide 2.4 mg Placebo % weight loss 20.7 % 17.5 % 2.4 % 5% or more weight loss 93.2 % 92.5 % 35.7 %

* Based on the trial product estimand: treatment effect if all people adhered to treatment.

When evaluating the effect of treatment regardless of treatment adherence, people receiving semaglutide 7.2 mg achieved 18.7% weight loss vs 3.9% with placebo, and 90.7% achieved 5% or more weight loss with semaglutide 7.2 mg vs 36.8% on placebo.

In the STEP UP trial, semaglutide 7.2 mg demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile consistent with previous Novo Nordisk semaglutide trials.1 The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal, and the vast majority were mild to moderate during dose escalation and diminished over time, consistent with the GLP-1 class.1 In STEP UP, 3.3% of people treated with semaglutide 7.2 mg discontinued due to gastrointestinal adverse events, compared to 2.0% with semaglutide 2.4 mg and 0% with placebo.1

STEP UP selected confirmatory secondary endpoints at 72 weeks*1:



Semaglutide 7.2 mg Semaglutide 2.4 mg Placebo 10% or more weight loss 86.0 % 77.6 % 20.0 % 15% or more weight loss 70.4 % 57.5 % 7.9 % 20% or more weight loss 50.9 % 35.1 % 2.9 % 25% or more weight loss 33.2 % 16.7 % 0 %

* Based on the trial product estimand: treatment effect if all people adhered to treatment.

About the STEP UP trial

The 72-week STEP UP trial was a randomized, double-blinded, parallel-group, placebo-controlled, superiority trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of semaglutide 7.2 mg compared to semaglutide 2.4 mg and placebo as an adjunct to lifestyle intervention. 1,407 adults with BMI ≥30 kg/m2 without diabetes were included in the trial. The primary objective was to demonstrate superiority of semaglutide 7.2 mg against placebo on weight loss. Key confirmatory secondary endpoints included number of participants achieving 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% weight loss, respectively.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 77,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

References 1. Wharton, S, et al. (2025). Once-weekly semaglutide 7.2 mg in adults with obesity: the randomised, controlled, phase 3b STEP UP trial. 1966-LB poster. American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, Chicago, US, June 20 – 23, 2025.17.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

Contacts for further information: Media: Kate Hanna, 905-301-7334, [email protected]; Jaclyn Crawford, 647-201-6817, [email protected]