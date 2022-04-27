Events for the annual Mississauga Marathon will take place in-person from Saturday April 30 th to Sunday May 1 st . Novo Nordisk is proud to sponsor the 5k Hazel Walk/Run that will start in Port Credit by the iconic lighthouse and finish at Lakefront Promenade Park. The return of the marathon brings Mississauga together in an open, safe environment to encourage healthy living and healthier cities.

Peel Region – which includes Mississauga – has one of the highest incident rates of type two diabetes in Ontario.1 About 1 in 10 adults in Peel are currently living with diabetes or prediabetes and that number is projected to rise to 1 in 6 by 2025.2 With warmer weather upon us and the return of the in-person Mississauga Marathon, residents are encouraged to get active and help bend the curve of diabetes, one step at a time.

"We're so excited to welcome runners back to our annual Mississauga Marathon this weekend, as it's a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together for a great cause, while encouraging healthy, active lifestyles," says Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "Just last year, the City of Mississauga proudly joined Cities Changing Diabetes, a global program to address the rise of type 2 diabetes in cities, and the Mississauga Marathon is a great example of how we can work together to promote healthy living among the community and reduce the risks of diabetes. I encourage Mississauga residents of all ages and abilities to get active and join us at the Mississauga Marathon."

While diabetes impacts close to 11 million Canadians3, type 2 diabetes has become a public health concern in Mississauga as it places a significant burden on quality of life and on the healthcare system. The projected healthcare cost of diabetes in Peel Region is estimated to be $689 million in 2024.4

"With our head office in Mississauga, and many colleagues residing in Canada's seventh largest city; Novo Nordisk Canada is proud to sponsor the Mississauga Marathon's 5k Hazel Run/Walk. This partnership directly aligns with our ongoing commitments in driving change and defeating diabetes," says Adam Marsella, Director of External Affairs, Novo Nordisk Canada. "Our partnership with the City of Mississauga and the Mississauga Marathon is an important step to help prevent and reduce the prevalence of diabetes and other chronic conditions."

For more information on the Mississauga Marathon or to register, visit https://www.mississaugamarathon.com/.

For more information on Cities Changing Diabetes Mississauga program, visit https://www.mississauga.ca/projects-and-strategies/city-projects/cities-changing-diabetes-programme/

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 42,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.

For more information, visit novonordisk.ca, or @NovoNordiskCA on Twitter.

_____________________________ 1 Geoff Koehler, "What's behind Peel's high diabetes rate? Urban planning and ethnic backgrounds" (University of Toronto, 2014): https://www.utoronto.ca/news/whats-behind-peels-high-diabe-tes-rate-urban-planning-and-ethnic-background. Accessed March 2022. 2 Region of Peel. Diabetes Atlas for the Region of Peel. Retrieved from https://www.peelregion.ca/health/resources/diabetes-atlas/full-report.pdf. Accessed March 2022. 3 Diabetes Canada. Diabetes in Canada. Retrieved from https://www.diabetes.ca/DiabetesCanadaWebsite/media/Advocacy-and-Policy/Backgrounder/2020_Backgrounder_Canada_English_FINAL.pdf . Accessed March 2022. 4 Peel Region, The Changing Landscape of Health in Peel (2019): https://www.peelregion.ca/health/resources/pdf/CHSR-changing-landscape-health-peel-full-report.pdf. Accessed March 2022.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

For further information: Media: Jaclyn Crawford 647 201 [email protected], Rob McEwan, 416 454 4515, [email protected]