Novartis establishes strategic alliance with Quebec artificial intelligence institute Mila

Alliance reinforces need for innovation in healthcare through new digital technologies and data science

Novartis announcement an important step in reimagining medicine beyond the traditional pharmaceutical operating model to find creative solutions to healthcare problems

DORVAL, QC, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. announced today a strategic alliance with Mila as the company embraces the next chapter of healthcare innovation with new digital technologies and data science. This alliance with Mila underpins the Novartis commitment to leverage data and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how medicines are discovered, developed and commercialized. This news was announced formally on the heels of the Innovative Medicines Canada annual general meeting in Montreal and was acknowledged by Quebec's Minister of Economy and Innovation, Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon.

"This collaboration between Novartis and Mila will no doubt contribute to the advancement of the pharmaceutical industry and the artificial intelligence ecosystem in Quebec. I look forward to the progress and innovation that will come from it and will certainly bring the healthcare sector to new heights," said Minister Fitzgibbon.

As part of the strategic relationship Novartis has committed to a three-year corporate presence at Mila's O Mile Ex complex in Montreal.

"By having a presence at Mila, Novartis will be able to participate actively in its unique and dynamic ecosystem of companies, researchers and entrepreneurs. Alliances like this will help us go beyond the traditional pharmaceutical industry operating model to embrace the future of healthcare innovation to deliver on our purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend lives," said Christian Macher, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

The future is exciting as Novartis continues to evolve into a focused medicines company powered by advanced therapy platforms and data science.

"The arrival of Novartis to this AI ecosystem is a game-changer and sends a strong message about how innovating means thinking differently. It's time to approach healthcare from a different angle. We applaud Novartis for being the first pharmaceutical company to work with us towards connecting AI strategies to healthcare solutions," said Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila.

About Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. In 2018, the company invested $52 million in research and development in Canada. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,000 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

