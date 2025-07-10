Important milestone towards public reimbursement for a new treatment option for eligible Canadian patients living with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)

Following this important milestone, Cosentyx has been listed in Québec

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) on the public reimbursement of Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic, painful and often debilitating inflammatory skin condition.1

Following the completion of these negotiations, Cosentyx has been listed in Québec, making it the first province to provide public reimbursement for Cosentyx in HS. Novartis remains committed to ongoing collaboration with provincial public drug programs across Canada to enable timely access and reimbursement for eligible patients nationwide.

"Too often, people living with HS feel like their condition is invisible within the healthcare system," said Latoya Palmer, Founder of Hidradenitis and Me Support Group. "As someone living with HS, it gives me hope to see this step forward. It feels validating and shows people like me that there is a path toward better support for those who need it most."

"For people living with moderate to severe HS, the condition can have a profound impact on daily life - not only due to physical symptoms, but also the emotional toll it can take," said Dr. Susan Poelman, Canadian and U.S. Board-Certified Dermatologist. "The conclusion of pCPA negotiations for Cosentyx is a promising step that could help expand possibilities for patients who have historically had limited treatment options."

"Concluding pCPA negotiations for Cosentyx in HS is an important step toward improving access to a therapy grounded in strong science and real patient need," said Mark Vineis, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "At Novartis, we are committed to continuing to work with stakeholders across the healthcare system to help ensure eligible patients with HS have timely public access to innovative treatment options."

About Cosentyx® (secukinumab)

Cosentyx is the first and only fully human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A, an important cytokine involved in many inflammatory diseases.2,3 Cosentyx is a proven medicine and has been studied clinically for more than 14 years. The medicine is backed by robust evidence, including 5 years of clinical data in adults supporting long-term safety and efficacy across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA).4,5,6,7,8,9 These data strengthen the position of Cosentyx as a treatment across moderate to severe PsO (adult and pediatric), PsA, HS, axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), including enthesitis-related arthritis and juvenile PsA. More than 1 million patients have been treated with Cosentyx worldwide since its launch in 2015.

About Novartis

Novartis is a focused innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide. Reimagine medicine with us.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 600 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $30 million in R&D yearly in the country. For more information visit www.novartis.ca.

