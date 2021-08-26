The Biome Summit 2021 will help fuel debate, drive innovation and advance action on cardiovascular disease as a critical public health issue

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., in partnership with C2 International is hosting the first ever Biome Summit in Canada. A unique, collaborative multi-stakeholder platform, the Summit this year aims to address the pressing issue of cardiovascular disease across the country.

As the second leading cause of preventable death in Canada1, heart disease will claim a life every five minutes2. A problem of this scale cannot be solved alone. By joining forces with companies with a commitment in cardiovascular health, patient organizations, opinion leaders in the healthcare industry, tech startups and academic institutions, Novartis' goal is to collaborate, innovate and tackle this critical issue in new ways. By leveraging the power of partnerships to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, the Biome Summit will ultimately create a blueprint for long-term cardiovascular healthcare transformation.

"The toll heart disease takes on the health and wellness of Canadians is heavy and is often lasting. We see this every day in our hospitals and in our communities. At the CCS, the development of evidence-based programs and initiatives that contribute to the advancement of cardiovascular health is a priority, as a way to support strong heart teams in a heart healthy Canada," says Dr. Marc Ruel, President of the Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS).

The Biome Summit builds on the intent and purpose of the company's Biome Innovation Hub, which Novartis launched in Canada last fall. The Biome Innovation Hub aims to bring together key players in the healthcare and technology space to collaborate on the future of care systems, using data and innovative digital technologies to create better solutions to improve the patient experience.

"Our aim as a company is to reimagine healthcare through innovation, and to do so effectively we believe partnership and collaboration is critical. We are powering the Biome Summit to bring cardiovascular disease mortality to the forefront of public discourse, to provide a catalyst for impactful partnerships, meaningful conversations, and actionable innovation with the aim of accelerating progress on this major Canadian health challenge," said Andrea Marazzi, Country Pharma Organization Head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "I want to thank the partners who have committed to joining us on this journey and welcome others with an interest in collaborating or learning more."

The Biome Summit 2021 will broadcast live from studios in Edmonton and Toronto, and will include a hybrid event from Montreal, which will allow participants to connect from all over Canada, engage on burning questions in cardiovascular care and create a dialogue intended to map out clear actions to help solve the challenges around cardiovascular disease and care. An innovation challenge for university students and startups is also part of the program and will engage tomorrow's thinkers in developing solutions for the future. The Summit will debut on September 13 and run through October 2021.

Novartis is partnering with C2 International, convener of communities both online and in-person, to produce the Biome Summit series. The Montreal-based creative shop brings over a decade of experience to the table and has previously created eco-systems for Fortune 500 companies. "We are thrilled that C2 International can bring its particular convening expertise to this issue," says President Jacques-André Dupont. "We believe in the fundamental power of human connections and are pleased to contribute to building a blueprint for change for cardiovascular care."

UNITING A DIVERSE ECOSYSTEM

The Biome Summit will bring together healthcare professionals, patient organizations, government, and private organizations to discuss, debate and drive real solutions. This year's roster of key players includes Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Heart&Stroke, Diabetes Canada, the University Hospital Foundation, and the Canadian Heart Patient Alliance (CHPA):

Shoppers Drug Mart

"Canadians look to us to deliver world class support and innovative health solutions to help manage chronic conditions such as heart disease," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. "We believe this year's Biome Summit is an opportunity to collaborate with other key players in the healthcare space, and a chance to bring about meaningful change and improvements to cardiovascular care in Canada."

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

To deliver patient-centered care, healthcare organizations need to increase the pace of innovation and unlock the potential of data, all while keeping health information secure and private. AWS empowers companies of all sizes to accelerate digital transformation and improve patient engagement and outcomes leveraging purpose-built services and solutions.

"This initiative builds on our strategic collaboration with Novartis, and we are excited to work with a cross-functional group of experts to deliver patient-centered, equitable care. Leveraging AWS can accelerate the digitalization of healthcare and life sciences data to drive improved outcomes at a lower cost," said Dan Sheeran, Director, Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS.

Diabetes Canada

"At Diabetes Canada, we believe the road to sustainable solutions will be made not through solitary discovery, but through collaboration, innovation and sharing of strengths and best practices. Annually, people living with diabetes account for 30 per cent of strokes and 40 per cent of heart attacks, and it's coming together, in events such as this, we can rethink and reshape the way we handle chronic disease in Canada," said Laura Syron, President and CEO of Diabetes Canada.

University Hospital Foundation

As an agent of hope, the University Hospital Foundation's purpose is to continuously seek, inspire and lead bold solutions to seemingly insurmountable challenges and ignite new discoveries in health. The Biome Summit is an excellent opportunity for the University Hospital Foundation to help transform the health system and improve health outcomes for Canadians.

"We recognize that a unified, integrated approach is required to continue to improve patient care and health outcomes for patients with cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Jodi L. Abbott, President & CEO of University Hospital Foundation. "By using innovative approaches to philanthropy, including new partnerships such as the Biome Summit with Novartis, and bold ideas to bring the right people, resources and solutions together, we are dedicated to improving health and reducing the devastating impact of disease in our community."

Canadian Heart Patient Alliance

All of us have persons we love who have suffered the devastating effects of heart disease, including stroke, heart attack, or heart failure. What is even more devastating is the knowledge that many of these outcomes are preventable or significantly lessened.

The Canadian Heart Patient Alliance (CHPA), a national network of patients and families affected by cardiovascular conditions, is pleased to have the opportunity to work in partnership with other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem and to take part in the inaugural Biome Summit.

"Awareness, education, and engagement of patients and the public are critical to the success of this initiative for change," said Durhane Wong-Rieger, Chair of CHPA.

VOICES TO DRIVE CHANGE

Among the driving voices who will be present during the Biome Summit series are:

The Honourable Tyler Shandro , Minister of Health, Government of Alberta Dr. Jodi Abbott , President & CEO, University Hospital Foundation Ann Aerts , President of the Novartis Foundation Haseeb Ahmad , Global Head, Value Access & Commercial Development at Novartis Tim Brown , Chairman, IDEO and kyu Dr. Denise Campbell-Scherer , Professor, Department of Family Medicine and Associate Dean of the Office of Lifelong Learning and Physician Learning Program, Department of Family Medicine Ashesh Desai , Executive Vice President, Pharmacy and Healthcare at Shoppers Drug Mart Kirstin Hammerberg , Executive Director, Strategy, Sid Lee Tim Murphy , Vice President, Health, Alberta Innovates Daniel Slater , Worldwide Head, Culture of Innovation at Amazon Web Services (AWS) Durhane Wong-Rieger , Chair, Canadian Heart Patient Alliance & President & CEO, Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders Dr. Shelley Zieroth , Cardiologist, Director SBH Heart Failure and Transplant Clinics, Head Medical Heart Failure Program, WRHA Cardiac Sciences Program, President Canadian Heart Failure Society

See detailed program

Join to commit

For accreditation, media are invited to follow this link.

About Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. In 2020, the company invested $45 million in research and development in Canada. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,000 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. The company prides itself on its commitment to diversity and to nurturing an inclusive and inspiring environment. Novartis is recognized as a Great Place to Work®, ranked among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in the country and is proudly named on the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women in Canada and Best Workplace™ for Mental Wellness lists. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca.

About C2 International

C2 International is a year-round convener of communities. Through rich experiences and compelling content in person and online, C2 International unlocks business ecosystems' value by helping clients mobilize, engage, expand and monetize their communities. C2 has created a range of programs encompassing online and live events, content creation and community management. C2 International has delivered award-winning events, strategies and programs in 36 cities worldwide in North America, Europe, United Arab Emirates, Asia and Africa. The flagship proprietary event, C2 Montréal, has been voted the #1 Business Conference for the last four years in a row. C2 International is a member of kyu, a renowned international collective of leading companies such as IDEO, Sid Lee, Kepler and SY Partners comprised of more than 3,000 creative and strategy professionals. See c2.biz for more information.

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries, Jennifer Ahken, EGS Group, 514-952-2072, [email protected]; Stephanie Weinstein, Novartis Corporate Communications, 438-364-4346, [email protected]