Pluvicto™ now publicly funded for patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer





Decision underscores the urgent need for innovative treatments for individuals with advanced prostate cancer who have exhausted other options

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) is pleased to announce that, effective February 1, 2025, Nova Scotia is publicly funding Pluvicto™ (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan injection), providing access to all eligible patients in the province. Pluvicto™ is a targeted radioligand therapy for adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

"Ensuring Nova Scotians have access to the latest advancements in cancer treatment is a priority for our government. By publicly reimbursing Pluvicto™, we are making substantial progress toward providing innovative care options for those facing advanced prostate cancer," said Nova Scotia Premier, Tim Houston.

"This is an important milestone for Nova Scotians with advanced prostate cancer who are eligible for Pluvicto™. It brings me joy to see that Nova Scotia is the second province to provide public access to this treatment for Canadians facing this challenging disease," said Dr. Ricardo Rendon, a Halifax-based urological oncologist and President of the Canadian Urological Association. "For patients and their families who have received all currently available treatment, this news brings renewed hope and a real chance for better outcomes1. Radioligand therapy marks an exciting new era in cancer care, providing a highly targeted approach that attacks prostate cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue."

This latest public reimbursement follows closely on the heels of an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) and is supported by the positive reimbursement recommendations from Canada's Drug Agency (CDA) and Quebec's Institut National d'Excellence en Santé et Services Sociaux (INESSS), both of which recognized the value of Pluvicto™ for addressing this aggressive cancer.

Nova Scotia and Ontario are the first two provinces to offer public funding for Pluvicto™, enabling more Canadians with advanced prostate cancer to benefit from this innovative therapy.

"This wave of progress must continue, and it's truly encouraging to see Nova Scotia stepping up to prioritize access to innovative treatments," said Laurent Proulx, President and CEO of PROCURE. "Every man facing advanced prostate cancer deserves the best possible care, no matter where he lives. We sincerely hope that other provinces will soon follow, ensuring that no patient is left behind."

"Nova Scotia's decision to reimburse Pluvicto™ marks a significant step in advancing care for patients with advanced prostate cancer," said Mark Vineis, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "Radioligand therapy represents a new and important treatment option in how we manage advanced prostate cancer. We remain focused on working with other provinces and territories across Canada to ensure every eligible person in the country can access this therapy."

Pluvicto™ was approved by Health Canada in August 2022 and is the first targeted radioligand therapy for the treatment of PSMA-positive mCRPC in Canada2.

About PluvictoTM

PluvictoTM (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan injection) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received at least one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) and taxane-based chemotherapy2. It is a type of precision cancer treatment combining a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle)2. After administration into the bloodstream, PluvictoTM binds to target cells, including prostate cancer cells that express PSMA, a transmembrane protein2. Once bound, energy emissions from the radioisotope damage the target cells and nearby cells disrupting their ability to replicate and/or triggering cell death2.

About Novartis

Novartis is a focused innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 600 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $30 million in R&D yearly in the country. For more information visit www.novartis.ca.

