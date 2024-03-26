The Government of Canada supports eight cultural organizations in Nova Scotia with $1,356,169 in funding

HALIFAX, NS, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The places and spaces we transform through sharing art and culture become so much more than their four walls. We remember and cherish the places where we were when special moments took place.

Nova Scotia's diverse and vibrant culture is supported by numerous organizations that deliver performances, exhibits, workshops, displays and more. The staff and volunteers of these groups work hard to organize events and activities that tell Nova Scotia's rich story through the arts.

For these cultural organizations to deliver quality activities while accommodating and welcoming different audiences, it is essential that facilities incorporate new technologies, modern infrastructure and upgrades to their spaces.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced that more than $1.3 million from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund has been awarded to eight organizations in Nova Scotia. The announcement was made during a visit to one of the funding recipients, the Neptune Theatre, in Halifax.

The Neptune Theatre is receiving $54,000 to transform their warehouse into a functional carpentry workshop and professional storage area. The conversion will require electrical and plumbing installation, heavy-duty shelving and safety lighting. The improvements will create a better working space for Neptune Theatre's professionals working in set construction, lighting, sound, prop design and more, which will result in enhanced experiences for audiences and performers on stage.

The other organizations receiving funding are: King's Theatre Society ($489,313); Museum of Natural History ($346,000); Nova Scotia Native Women's Association ($249,722); Conseil acadien de Par-en-Bas ($125,000); Songwriters and Storytellers Society ($75,000); Cobequid Arts Council (10,533$); and Society for Arts Presentation / Centre for Arts Tapes ($6,681)

"Theatre and the performing arts help us find meaning, connect with others and build resilient culturally minded communities. For over 50 years, Neptune Theatre has been the heartbeat of Atlantic Canadian creativity, offering creative, breathtaking, and daring performances. Through every obstacle, Neptune perseveres, bringing us unforgettable moments for both audiences and artists alike, enriching the very fabric of Nova Scotia's theatre community."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Last summer, Neptune Theatre had to relocate its carpentry shop from its 40-year location to a new warehouse. The support from Canadian Heritage allowed Neptune to retrofit a new space and execute the move without interrupting its production schedule. The importance of supporting infrastructure is vital to our operations but often challenging to fund. Canadian Heritage's support in this regard is incredibly meaningful to Neptune's ongoing success."

—Kimberlee Stadelmann, Executive Director, Neptune Theatre

Neptune Theatre's 56,000-square-foot facility houses two large theatres: Fountain Hall (Main Stage Theatre) and Scotiabank Stage (Second Stage Theatre), which accommodate a total of 680 patrons. Last year, Neptune Theatre produced more than 310 performances and attracted approximately 82,000 paid audience members.

Neptune Theatre is a significant cultural employer in the region, with more than 250 theatre professionals working in performance and set, costume, lighting, sound and prop design, as well as more than two dozen professionals from the local theatre community as instructors for theatre education programs.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Support to Nova Scotia cultural organizations

Through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, eight organizations in Nova Scotia will receive funding totalling $1,356,169. This component supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Organization Project Funding King's Theatre Society Marquee, Washrooms, and Technology Upgrades $489,213 Museum of Natural History Pjila'si $346,000 Nova Scotia Native Women's Association NSNWA Resiliency Centre $249,722 Conseil acadien de Par-en-Bas Renovation of lighting system $125,000 Songwriters and Storytellers Society Pomquet Goes Live: Bringing the music to our stage $75,000 Neptune Theatre Foundation Carpentry shop and storage relocation and Renovation (Phase 1) $54,000 Cobequid Arts Council Keeping up with Theatre Technology $10,553 Society for Arts Presentation / Centre for Art Tapes Centre For Art Tapes Feasibility Study $6,681

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Neptune Theatre

