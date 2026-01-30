QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Élections Québec invites electors in the Chicoutimi electoral division to ensure that their name is on the notice of entry they received or will receive by mail in the next few days. This verification is important, as they must be entered on the list of electors at the address of their domicile to vote. On election day, they will not be able to enter or change their address.

Electors can also verify their entry online on the Élections Québec website, or by telephone at 1-888-ELECTION (1-888-353-2846).

The board of revisors of Chicoutimi electoral division will accept applications for entry or modification to the list of electors from Monday, February 2 to Thursday, February 19 at 2 p.m. However, the deadline for online applications is February 9, after which electors must apply in person.

During an election period, changes made using the Service québécois de changement d'adresse do not apply to the list of electors used for the election. Therefore, electors must also change their address directly with the board of revisors.

Advance polling place

The notice of entry also indicates the address of the advance polling station as well as the dates and hours of operation. The notice is accompanied by a guide for the provincial by-election, which outlines the voting options available.

Information on polling places on election day (Monday, February 23) will be sent out in a second phase: electors should keep an eye for the yellow card they will receive in the mail during the week prior to election day. They do not need to have this card in hand to vote, but it can make the job of the election officers easier.

Document in French only

For the first time, information documents for voters are available exclusively in French. This requirement stems from the Charter of the French language. Electors who are covered by an exception allowing them to receive services in another language can obtain information in English on the Élections Québec website or contact its information center.

