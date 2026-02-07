QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Élections Québec has authorized seven candidacies for the by-election currently underway in the Chicoutimi electoral division. The period for submitting a nomination paper ended at 2 p.m. today.

The list of candidates is available on the Élections Québec website.

In the October 2022 general election, there were five candidates on the ballot paper for this electoral division.

Preparing to vote

Élections Québec invites the approximately 45,700 electors in the electoral division to seek information so they can make an informed decision. In addition to election day on Monday, February 23, electors will be able to vote during advanced polls on Sunday, February 15 and Monday, February 16. They may have access to other voting options depending on their situation.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of the Québec democracy.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]