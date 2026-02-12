QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Voting in the Chicoutimi electoral division will begin in the next few days. Electors will be able to go to the advance poll on Sunday, February 15 and Monday, February 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

View PDF Area within the Chicoutimi electoral division where electors must cast their ballots in advance at the La Saguenéenne hotel. (CNW Group/Élections Québec)

The information for advance polls can be found on the notice of entry electors have received by mail, as well as on the Élections Québec website. However, some 10,000 electors received notification of a change to their advance polling place. This notification takes the form of a white information card. These electors, whose advance polling place was initially located in the Parc de la Rivière-du-Moulin, must now go to the following location:

Hôtel La Saguenéenne

Salle Chicoutimi 2

250, rue des Saguenéens

Saguenay (Québec) G7H 3A4

Their advance voting location had to be changed after the registration notice was sent due to a scheduling conflict.

Voting will also soon take place in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD), private seniors' residences, hospitals, rehabilitation centres, palliative care homes, addiction resources and in the domicile of electors who are unable to move about for health reasons.

There is no voting in educational institutions during by-elections.

Required proof of identity

To vote, electors must present an identity document. The health insurance card, driver's licence and Canadian passport are part of the accepted identification documents.

The notice of entry that the electors received by mail is not an identification document. However, electors can bring it at their polling place, so that election officers can direct them to the right place more quickly.

Voting accessibility

The three advance polling locations are accessible to mobility impaired persons. On election day, February 23, 16 of the 17 polling locations meet all accessibility criteria. Electors can verify the criteria for their polling place on the Élections Québec website. If necessary, they can contact the office of the returning officer to verify the various voting options available to them.

An accessibility kit will be available at each polling location. Polling station personnel can also provide assistance if needed.

Small polling stations

At all advance polling locations on February 15 and 16, as well as on election day, children will be able to vote at a small polling station specially designed for them. They will experience democracy in a fun and concrete way by answering the question "What's most important for you?" They will be offered four answer choices:

a) Helping others

b) Being respected

c) Express your ideas

d) Being different

The small polling station is designed to stimulate family discussion and interest in voting and democracy. This activity is offered in French only. The results for small polling stations will be posted on the Élections Québec website a few days after the election.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy.

Our website includes a section for the media. In addition to our press releases, you will find information on topics of interest to journalists, including the publication of election results.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]