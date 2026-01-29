QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - New measures in the Election Act will make it possible to know the extent of partisan expenses `incurred before the calling of the next provincial general election, which could be held on a fixed date for the third time this year.

The first measure targets third parties, i.e., citizens, businesses and organizations that do not work for a political entity. Since January 1, 2026, third parties planning partisan advertisement totalling more than $1,000 during the pre-election period must first register with the Chief Electoral Officer. To assess the total value of this advertisement, third parties must consider all costs incurred for its design, creation, production and dissemination. No more than 30 days after the election, the third parties must submit a balance sheet detailing their advertising expenses. The public can consult the list of registered third parties on the Élections Québec website. They will also be able to view their expense balance sheet after the election.

Generally speaking, a partisan pre-election advertisement directly promotes or opposes the election of a candidate or a political party. It clearly identifies a candidate or party, or a specific element of the candidate or party's political program. Identification can take various forms, such as a direct mention, representation or reference.

The pre-election period starts on January 1 of the year in which a provincial general election is held and ends the day on which the order instituting the election is issued.

The second new measure targets political parties. They will need to report expenses incurred for certain pre-election activities they carry out between July 1, 2026, and the start of the election period. They must indicate the expenses incurred for any partisan advertisements they disseminate, as well as those related to other activities carried out for partisan purposes, such as conducting surveys, and categorizing and targeting the electorate. Élections Québec will post their return of pre-election expenses on its website after the election.

Why introduce these new measures?

The new measures aim to provide greater transparency. They do not impose expense limits on third parties and political parties. They will help provide an accurate picture of the situation and determine whether fairness among all candidates is compromised in the context of fixed-date elections.

In 2018 and 2022, some political parties and organizations ran partisan advertising several months before the election was called. There was therefore public discussion about limiting pre-election expenses, given that other provinces that hold fixed-date elections have set a limit. However, Élections Québec did not have the tools to measure the extent of pre-election expenses and could not assess whether it would be appropriate to recommend a framework.

According to the Election Act, the election period of the next provincial general election would run from August 29 to October 5, 2026, unless an early election is called.

Why do the rules target third parties and political parties?

Québec has rules that are unique in Canada to prevent money from influencing its electoral process. During an election, measures are taken to guarantee a certain level of financial equality among candidates:

Election expenses incurred by political parties and candidates are capped. Third parties cannot use their financial resources for partisan purposes, to keep from undermining the fairness intended by the election expense limit imposed on political entities.

Therefore, the partisan expenses of third parties and political entities must be considered in their entirety to ensure the fairness sought by the Election Act.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is an impartial and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy.

SOURCE Élections Québec

