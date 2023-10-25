Notice - TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG and T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC., File No. 2021-22

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Applicants, Troy Richard James Hogg and T.J.L. Property Management, withdraw the Application dated July 14, 2021, as amended.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated October 25, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]