Notice - TRADERS GLOBAL GROUP INC. and MUHAMMAD MURTUZA KAZMI

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on September 7, 2023 setting the matter down to be heard on September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the Application filed by Staff of the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 29, 2023.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated September 7, 2023 and Application dated September 6, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

