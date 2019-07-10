Notice to the Media - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health will announce federal government funding support for cancer research

MONCTON, NB, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, will announce Government of Canada funding support that will help transform cancer care and research for cancer patients across the country.

Date

July 11, 2019

Time

1:00 p.m. (ADT)

Location

New Brunswick Centre for Precision Medicine

27 Providence Street, Room 106

Moncton, New Brunswick

