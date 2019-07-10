Notice to the Media - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health will announce federal government funding support for cancer research

Jul 10, 2019, 15:00 ET
MONCTON, NB, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, will announce Government of Canada funding support that will help transform cancer care and research for cancer patients across the country.
Date
July 11, 2019
Time
1:00 p.m. (ADT)
Location
New Brunswick Centre for Precision Medicine
27 Providence Street, Room 106
Moncton, New Brunswick
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca
