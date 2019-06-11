Notice to the media - The Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare to present their final report

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Dr. Eric Hoskins, Chair of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare, accompanied by Mr. Vincent Dumez, Member of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare, will present the final report and its recommendations to the Government of Canada.

Dr. Hoskins and Mr. Dumez will be available to answer questions from the media following their statements.

Date

June 12, 2019

Time

11:00 AM (EDT)

Supporting documents will be available at the National Press Theatre under embargo from 10:00am until the beginning of the press conference at 11:00am.

Location

National Press Theatre

150 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Teleconference:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-413-4815

Pass code: 6654631#

Special instructions: To attend this event on site, media must be accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. Journalists who are not members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery should contact Pierre Cuguen, Manager, Press Gallery Secretariat, at 613-992-6517 or pierre.cuguen@parl.gc.ca, to obtain temporary accreditation.

