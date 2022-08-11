Aug 11, 2022, 15:25 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce funding to support community-based response to the monkeypox outbreak.
There will be a media Q&A session immediately following the announcement.
Date
August 12, 2022
Time
9:00 AM (PDT)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
Vancouver Ministers' Regional Office
Library Square Tower - Room 214.
300 W. Georgia St
Vancouver, B.C.
Masks are required inside the event space.
Media may also join by Zoom:
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Marie-France Proulx, Press Secretary, Office of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
