VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce funding to support community-based response to the monkeypox outbreak.

There will be a media Q&A session immediately following the announcement.

Date

August 12, 2022

Time

9:00 AM (PDT)

Location



The event will be held in-person at:

Vancouver Ministers' Regional Office

Library Square Tower - Room 214.

300 W. Georgia St

Vancouver, B.C.

Masks are required inside the event space.

Media may also join by Zoom:

