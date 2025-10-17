Notice to the media - Government of Canada to announce funding to help address the toxic drug and overdose crisis Français
Oct 17, 2025, 19:17 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, will make an important announcement under the Emergency Treatment Fund and the Substance Use and Addictions Program.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
October 20, 2025
Time
10:15 AM (PDT)
Location
Vancouver, British Columbia
Members of the media are asked to contact Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/61054200145
Passcode: 385477
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Media inquiries: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
