VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, will make an important announcement under the Emergency Treatment Fund and the Substance Use and Addictions Program.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

October 20, 2025

Time

10:15 AM (PDT)

Location

Vancouver, British Columbia

Members of the media are asked to contact Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/61054200145

Passcode: 385477

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

