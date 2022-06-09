NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference to provide a public health update Français
Jun 09, 2022, 21:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will provide an update on public health in Canada, including monkeypox.
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
June 10, 2022
Time
11:00 AM (EDT)
Location
The news conference will be virtual only.
Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.
A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 5566455
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
For further information: Media Inquiries: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
