Notice to the media - Canada's Health Minister to participate in a roundtable discussions in Sault Ste Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Canada's Minister of Health, will be in Sault Ste. Marie to participate in two roundtable discussions. The Minister will participate in a working session to discuss Canada's opioid crisis as well as a roundtable on seniors' health.

The Minister will be available to media following the roundtables.

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

10:15 A.M. (EDT)

2:45 P.M. (EDT)

Civic Centre

Russ Ramsay Room

99 Foster Drive

Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 5X6

Sault Area Hospital

750 Great Northern Road

Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0A8

