Notice to the media - Canada's Health Minister, Chief Public Health Officer and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer to hold a news conference following the announcement of a first presumptive confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Canada
Jan 25, 2020, 21:46 ET
OTTAWA, Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, and Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, will hold a news conference to provide information following the announcement by the Government of Ontario of the first presumptive confirmed case of a novel coronavirus in Canada (referred to as 2019 nCoV).
Date
January 26, 2020
Time
10:30 AM (EST)
Location
Banting Theatre
Sir Frederick Banting Research Centre
251 Sir Frederick Banting Driveway
Ottawa, ON
The media availability will also be held by teleconference. Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-877-413-4815
Passcode: 9932000#
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of the Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
