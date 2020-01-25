Notice to the media - Canada's Health Minister, Chief Public Health Officer and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer to hold a news conference following the announcement of a first presumptive confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Canada

OTTAWA, Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, and Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, will hold a news conference to provide information following the announcement by the Government of Ontario of the first presumptive confirmed case of a novel coronavirus in Canada (referred to as 2019 nCoV).

Date

January 26, 2020

Time

10:30 AM (EST)

Location

Banting Theatre

Sir Frederick Banting Research Centre

251 Sir Frederick Banting Driveway

Ottawa, ON

The media availability will also be held by teleconference. Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:

1-877-413-4815

Passcode: 9932000#

