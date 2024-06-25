NOTICE - RIOT PLATFORMS, INC v BITFARMS LTD, File No. 2024-11

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 25, 2024, the Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to section 127 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5, to consider the Application filed by Riot Platforms, Inc., dated June 24, 2024, requesting interim and/or permanent cease trade orders with respect to Bitfarms Ltd.'s shareholder rights plan adopted on June 10, 2024, and other related relief.

A first case management hearing will be held on June 27, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated June 25, 2024 and the Application dated June 24, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

