Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

UPDATE ON PROCEEDINGS BEFORE THE ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION TRIBUNAL

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is taking all necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees and the public as we respond to challenges due to COVID-19. The OSC will not be holding in-person hearings until at least April 30, 2020. The Office of the Secretary will reach out to parties with hearings scheduled between now and April 30 to determine if a hearing may proceed via teleconference or in writing.

Statements of Allegations or Applications may continue to be filed by email to [email protected] in accordance with the Rules of Procedure and Forms and Practice Guideline. Other filings may also continue to be made electronically in accordance with the Rules of Procedure and Forms and Practice Guideline.

The Registrar can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at (416) 595-8916.

