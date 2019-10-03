Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 03, 2019, 15:19 ET
ALAN BRAUN, JERRY BRAUN, STEVEN MAXWELL (aka STEVEN FASSMAN), BRAUN DEVELOPMENTS (B.C.) LTD., 8022275 CANADA INC. and 0985812 B.C. LTD. (dba TERRACORP INVESTMENT LTD.), File No. 2019-25
TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated October 2, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
