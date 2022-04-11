Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Fraser Macdougall and Chris Bogart -and- Tryp Therapeutics Inc., File No. 2022-4

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Applicants, Fraser Macdougall and Chris Bogart, filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above-named matter.

Accordingly, the Application scheduled to be heard on April 11, 13, and 22, 2022 will not proceed.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated April 8, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]