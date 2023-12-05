Notice - CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The following merits hearing dates have changed in the above-named matter:

the previously scheduled day of March 28, 2024 and April 22 , 23, 24 and 25, 2024, will not be used for the merits hearing; and the merits hearing shall commence on March 25, 2024 and continue on March 26 and 27, 2024, April 11 , 12, 15, 16, 17 and 30, 2024, May 1 , 2, 3, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2024, and June 3 , 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto. Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule .

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]