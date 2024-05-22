New survey from Mazda Canada uncovers Canadians' thirst for adventure

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - A new survey from Mazda Canada has found that despite misconceptions about aging, Gen X and Baby Boomers are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, they're embracing a sense of adventure and taking on new challenges.

Not their parents’ generation: today’s Gen X and Baby Boomers are thinking differently about this phase of life (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

To mark the launch of Mazda's first-ever CX-70 – a premium two-row SUV attentively designed with an active life in mind – Mazda sought to better understand how Canadian Gen X and Baby Boomers are seizing adventure. The survey revealed that while Gen X (age 44-59) and Baby Boomers (age 60-78) are getting older, they see themselves differently than they saw their parents at this phase of life (72%), and they are not looking to slow down, but rather looking to use the time ahead to explore and take on new challenges (66%). They also believe that exploring new interests helps them maintain a sense of purpose and fulfillment (71%). In addition:

82 per cent of Gen X and Boomers say they enjoy their current phase of life — and they are more likely than Millennials and Gen Z to say they enjoy this stage

66 per cent of Gen X and Boomers agree that they feel like they have more freedom to explore new interests now than they did when they were younger

66 per cent of Gen X and Boomers say they are interested in travelling to new places, with 55 per cent expressing interest in going on a road trip

"At Mazda, we genuinely put people at the centre of everything we do with the aim of enriching lives, so we constantly seek to understand our customers better," said Sandra Lemaitre, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Affairs at Mazda Canada. "We know many Canadians live an active life with dreams to fulfill, and it's inspiring to know the mindset that many older generations are embodying – one that that's full of adventure, an interest in travel and exploring new passions. It's very reflective of Mazda as an organization and the CX-70 was designed with these traits in mind."

Helping Canadians rediscover their passions

While many Gen X and Baby Boomers are eager to try new things and inject more fun and adventure into their lives, some may feel uncertain about how to make it happen. That's why Mazda Canada has teamed up with Lisa Murphy, a Toronto-based certified Life & Wellness Coach, to help Canadians rediscover their sense of adventure and passion for life.

"It's never too late to shift gears and try new things to renew your drive," says Lisa Murphy, who is also the founder of the 50 Forward Club. "Contrary to popular belief, Gen X and Boomers have a zest for life and are still actively pursuing their dreams."

Murphy offers five tips to get started:

1. Take time to take stock.

Reflecting on your life and asking yourself contemplative questions can help clarify what you want more or less of in your life. Also, consider what you would do if you couldn't fail.

2. Dream big, start small.

Thinking about your past interests and ideal future life can inspire you to take small steps toward more fulfillment and adventure.

3. Push past indecision.

If you are hesitating to make changes in your life, try saying "I will do it" rather than "I should do it." That active language can inspire you to firm up your decision and make it happen.

4. Put fear in perspective.

When trying something new, explore fear or nervousness by considering how to prevent your worries from happening and how you would handle it if things didn't go well. That gives you control.

5. Keep identifying and affirming the uplifting and passionate life that you want to live.

Daily affirmations can remind you of the person you want to be and the adventures you want to have, helping you prioritize these aspects of your life.

The First-Ever Mazda CX-70

Mazda has recently introduced the first-ever CX-70, a premium two-row SUV that is agile and versatile, and attentively designed with life's passions in mind. The CX-70 is available with three electrified engine options, including a plug-in hybrid with up to 42 kilometres of pure electric range, and standard i-Activ AWD, putting performance and efficiency together like never before. With a stylish interior spacious enough to comfortably carry you, four passengers and what you need for the road ahead, the CX-70 is your gateway for self-discovery.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

About the Survey

Hill & Knowlton used the Leger Opinion online panel to survey 1,500 Canadians and a boost of n=100 Generation Xers and Baby Boomers over the period of February 28th to March 5th, 2024. Sampling was done within age, gender, and region quotas. The length of survey was less than 10 minutes. Data was weighted on age, gender, and region according to 2021 census figures. Generation Z is defined as Canadians aged 18-27, Millennials are aged 28-43, Generation Xers are aged 44-59, Baby Boomers are aged 60-78, and the Silent Generation is aged 79+. An associated margin of error for a randomly selected sample of n=1,500 would be ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

