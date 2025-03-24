NORWEGIAN AQUA™ MAKES GRAND DEBUT WITH INAUGURAL VOYAGE IN EUROPE

- Norwegian Cruise Line Welcomes First Guests Aboard Its Newest Vessel, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation and Elevated Guest Experiences –

MIAMI, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), a global leader in innovative cruise travel, has welcomed the first guests aboard the highly anticipated Norwegian Aqua as she embarks on her maiden voyage from Lisbon to Southampton, England.

Marking a new chapter in NCL's fleet evolution, Norwegian Aqua is hosting over 2,000 invited guests aboard to experience how the Brand is delivering MORE with its newest innovations and offerings. This is the first of a five-part inaugural series, before concluding in Miami with the official christening voyage in April.

As the first vessel in the cutting-edge Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Aqua builds on the legacy of the award-winning Prima Class and introduces groundbreaking experiences allowing guests to enjoy MORE of what they love about cruising with NCL. As guests embark on this exclusive inaugural voyage, they will be among the first to experience the ship's industry-leading attractions and amenities. To celebrate the occasion, NCL releases a first look of its 20th ship showcasing its upscale design and key innovations.

"This is a milestone moment for Norwegian Cruise Line as we set sail aboard Norwegian Aqua, a ship designed to offer our guests MORE – more wide-open space, more thrills, more culinary experiences, and more immersive entertainment," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "During this inaugural season, we look forward to welcoming our travel partners from around the world and to give them the exclusivity of being the first to experience our newest product and to fully understand how guests can 'Experience More at Sea' with us."

Norwegian Aqua brings to life an array of industry-first and brand-exclusive features designed to elevate the guest experience. Leading the way is the thrilling Aqua Slidecoaster – the world's first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide – offering two exhilarating and unique ride experiences as the longest and fastest slides at sea. Guests can also enjoy the cutting-edge Glow Court, a next-generation digital sports complex featuring an interactive LED floor that seamlessly adapts for different games during the day and transforms to a club at night. Additionally, the Aqua Game Zone reimagines NCL's beloved Galaxy Pavilion, providing entertainment for all ages with a mix of retro arcade games, immersive virtual reality challenges, and interactive gaming experiences.

There is no shortage of entertainment on board with Norwegian Aqua's lineup, which features world-class productions created in collaboration with top industry talent. "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince" headlines the roster, delivering an immersive theatrical concert experience that pays tribute to the legendary artist's greatest hits. Guests can also experience "Elements: The World Expanded", an enhanced version of NCL's top-rated show, blending acrobatics, magic, and stunning visuals inspired by the four elements.

Moreover, guests can go on epicurean adventures in 17 new and returning guest-favorite restaurants as well as 18 bars and lounges. New dining experiences aboard Norwegian Aqua include Sukhothai, NCL's first-ever Thai specialty restaurant offering a rich culinary journey inspired by Thailand's vibrant cuisine in an elegant, modern setting, and Planterie, the brand's debut plant-based eatery at Indulge Food Hall.

Following her inaugural voyage, Norwegian Aqua will embark on a Transatlantic voyage to the United States, where she will be officially christened in Miami on April 13, 2025, with Emmy® Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet serving as her godfather. She will then homeport in Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, and Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla., as well as New York City, offering Bahamas, Caribbean and Bermuda itineraries tailored to every type of traveler until March 2027.

For guests planning their next cruise vacation aboard Norwegian Aqua or any ship in NCL's fleet the Company's brand-new program, More At Sea™, provides travelers more value with unlimited open bar featuring premium beverage brands such as Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve, Grey Goose Vodka and more; as well as specialty dining meals; high- speed Wi-Fi minutes; and $50 shore excursion credits at every port of call. More At Sea delivers guests an incredible value with savings of over 75%. The package also includes free airfare for the second guest and kids sail free on select sailings. For more details on NCL's new More At Sea offering, visit www.ncl.com/cruise-deals/more-at-sea.

